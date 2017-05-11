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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : sectional

Living Room Carpet Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

While the common areas were positioned to maximize daylight, a must on the coast of Sweden, the dark interiors act as a cozy contrast.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Load-bearing drawers pull out from under the sofa, allowing the lounge to transform into a full bed that can sleep two adults. The drawers and cubbies underneath house their solar batteries, blankets, and other miscellaneous items. Above the lounge, a shelf displays the couple’s decorative items. And for movie nights, they place a projector on the shelf and hang a screen in front of the couch.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
Guests will also be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s luxurious chambers before tucking into bed.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
Chili Pepper red is the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center. The hue also inspired Benjamin Moore’s 2018 color of the year, Caliente.
The TWA Hotel's lounge area.
The lower-level living space also features a marine-grade mahogany beamed ceiling.
"The Habita mini-empire, comprising Mexico City’s Habita and Condesa DF, as well as Playa del Carmen’s Deseo and Basico, expands yet again: This time to Veracruz, near San Rafael, a little beach town that makes Playa del Carmen look like the big city by comparison," says Tablet Hotels. "It’s the perfect place for another design-savvy eco-retreat, sort of in the same vein as the largely recycled Basico, only more basic—instead of post-industrial concrete and oil tanks, here we’re back to thatched-roof bungalows, albeit ones with crisp all-white contemporary bedrooms inside."
Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
Silver has also inserted a home office that is located just off of the den.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
An entertainment lounge.
With bright, spacious, interiors, the home is a testament to the visionary creativity of one of America’s most renowned modernist architects.
The furniture has been selected to complement the artwork around the duplex.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
The living area offers ample space for entertaining.
Matali Crasset’s Lanterne suspension fixture in the spruce-paneled stairwell was originally created for a French cathedral.
The living area features a custom-made sectional with a tinted-larch frame set alongside a vintage John Dickinson side table; the yak sculpture is by Gunnar Nylund.
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.
White travertine floors, neutral furnishings, and soft wood tones keep the emphasis on nature, the view, and the sensory experience of being on the ocean.
Madeline Weinrib custom wool and silk rug from Nepal, DWR corner sectional upholstered in Christian Liagre leather, custom wrap around bookcase in Italian wood laminate to match kitchen cabinetry. Egg Chair counterbalances longer arc of Yumi Floor Lamp. Coffee Table by All Modern and pillow fabric by Lee/ Jofa. Custom hand carved wood bowl by local artisan John Cobb from Urban Hardwood. Walls in Benjamin Moore Simply White OC-117.