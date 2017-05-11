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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : recliner

Living Room Carpet Floors Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The atrium also leads directly into the expansive great room, which features tongue-and-groove ceilings that have been painted white.
Large picture windows in every room connect occupants to Pacific Ocean vistas.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The media room.
The walls of the original cabins are painted with black-pigmented oil to minimize reflections in the floor-to-ceiling windows—enhancing the sense of connection with the exterior scene.