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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Carpet Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The rosy, matte pink of the kitchen cabinets bleeds into the living room of this playful apartment in Japan, but is starkly contrasted with the striped green-and-yellow floor and blue backsplash in the kitchen and furniture in the living room.
In the den, a matching sofa and ottoman from Article are complemented by a vintage chair reupholstered in Holly Hunt fabric. "My boyfriend comes in here and makes a cocktail, and I stretch out, and it's just a place where we can let the stress of day go," Keri says. "When the pandemic started, I remember feeling really lucky that we had a place to ourselves."
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
Frances's room is filled with color, plush textures, and lots of books.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.
A light-filled corner nook offers an idyllic setting for reading and relaxation.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
The 270-degree view of the entire Los Angeles Basin includes vistas of the San Gabriel and San Jacinto Mountains as well as Dana Point.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The living area features a hanging stainless steel hearth.
Taliesin, view to the northeast across living room.
A sitting room.
A big screen television is the only piece of 21st century furniture found in the homage to midcentury that Florentino has assembled in his home.
A lavish, velvet-upholstered red sofa in the living room.
A wall of glass in a flex room.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
The main floor living room opens to a balcony.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
Large picture windows in every room connect occupants to Pacific Ocean vistas.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
The walls of the original cabins are painted with black-pigmented oil to minimize reflections in the floor-to-ceiling windows—enhancing the sense of connection with the exterior scene.
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.