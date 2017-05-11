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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : end tables

Living Room Carpet Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
A look at the spacious family room, which features additional built-ins, wooden beams and paneling, as well as clerestory windows that invite long rays of natural light into the space.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
A light-filled corner nook offers an idyllic setting for reading and relaxation.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
The great room has soaring ceilings and elegant midcentury lines.
Guests will also be treated to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s luxurious chambers before tucking into bed.
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
The suite offers two separate media lounges outfitted with Hirst-designed draperies and textiles.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
A view of the sitting area with french doors leading out to the balcony.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The hangout features a vintage sofa that Sandy found on eBay and a Shaker woodstove by Antonio Citterio.
Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
A print of Jean Michael Basquiat's "Head
The sophisticated spaces were furnished using OKHA furniture.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
A sitting room.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Walls of glass fill the home with natural light.
Jones' original Lido design featured a massive angled skylight that bathed the front patio in natural light. While the skylight is now covered up, the outline can still be seen.
The Modern Hotel and Bar in Boise, Idaho
"We’ve developed a great working relationship where we understand and respect what each brings to a project. Bear understands the architectural intent and interprets it skillfully and successfully. This not only enhances the finished building, it ensures a seamless process along the way," says Bornas.
The residence also features a basement with an additional living room.
Live music, a "relax and refresh
Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.
Bright, bold colors infuse the lobby.
Three color concepts—pink, teal and blue—were used to add variety to the guest room interiors.
In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene “jungle wall” equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.
Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
A look at the sitting room on the second level with a separate niche for an office.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
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