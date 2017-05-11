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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/furniture : console tables

Living Room Carpet Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
An L-shaped couch delineates the TV lounge room.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
Blauvelt and Winter ground their soaring two-story living room with classics such as Eero Saarinen’s Womb chair and ottoman, a Noguchi coffee table, an Eames wire-base table and a Danish teak credenza, which displays their collection of pottery and a pair of Martz lamps made by Marshall Studios. Flor carpet tiles help add color to the neutral palette.
A wall of glass in a flex room.
A great sense of space occupies the main volume of the home.
Details of the living room.
Subsequently, the home integrates a strong sense of the outdoors throughout.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.