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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/floors : slate

Living Room Carpet Floors Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.