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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/floors : limestone

Living Room Carpet Floors Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.