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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/floors : concrete

Living Room Carpet Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Chili Pepper red is the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center. The hue also inspired Benjamin Moore’s 2018 color of the year, Caliente.
The hangout features a vintage sofa that Sandy found on eBay and a Shaker woodstove by Antonio Citterio.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
Walls of glass fill the home with natural light.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling has not been painted, and globe pendant lighting abounds.
A sliding glass Western Window Systems door dissolves the boundary between indoor and outdoor.
The furniture has been selected to complement the artwork around the duplex.
"We are a ‘little slice of heaven’ for any architecture, interior design, and midcentury modern aficionado," says Beckmann. The units are available for rent through Boutique Homes.