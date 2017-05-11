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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Carpet Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Sunken Living Room
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
One of two fireplaces in the home, this maintains all of the original brick from when the house was built.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
Lassen designed all the furniture with the exception of a few items, like the vintage Chairman armchair by Henrik Tengler and white IKEA sofas. “To keep it simple, we only used natural colors from wood inside, with everything else being white,” Lassen says.
A look at the spacious living room area, which flows into the kitchen. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while the back corner offers a brick fireplace and windows overlooking an interior atrium space.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
This mini conversation pit is set around a pebble-floored hearth and a steel fireplace. The warm, textured seating area reinforces the fireplace as the central feature of the room.
The living space as it relates to the dining area.
The great room has soaring ceilings and elegant midcentury lines.
The updated basement is much brighter thanks to new paint, carpets from Lowes, and new lighting. The fireplace was painted Dark Kettle Black by Valspar.
The hangout features a vintage sofa that Sandy found on eBay and a Shaker woodstove by Antonio Citterio.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
Large custom windows frame the front of the residence.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
The sculptural poured formed concrete hearth in the living room area is a striking original feature.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Walls of glass fill the home with natural light.
The signature great room is one of the high points of the light-filled property.
The home's furnishings and decor reflect the couple's personal style, with a blend of midcentury modern and Scandinavian-inspired pieces.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
The living room features a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a tongue-and-groove ceiling that has been painted white.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
With bright, spacious, interiors, the home is a testament to the visionary creativity of one of America’s most renowned modernist architects.
The living room features ample glazing and an exposed beam ceiling.
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.