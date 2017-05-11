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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Carpet Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The fireplace is open on three sides.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.