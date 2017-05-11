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All Photos/living/floors : carpet/fireplace : corner

Living Room Carpet Floors Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
The sculptural poured formed concrete hearth in the living room area is a striking original feature.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.