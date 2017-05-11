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All Photos/living/floors : brick/lighting : wall

Living Room Brick Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The home's palette begins with fresh white walls that reflect daylight. Cream undertones in the white avoid lend a sense of warmth to the space.
The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.