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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : shelves

Living Room Brick Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.