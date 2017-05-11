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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : recliner

Living Room Brick Floors Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

As much as the owners and Roberts wanted – and needed – to modernize the home, they also tried to honor some of its historical touches. They preserved the mantel, and replaced the plaster crowns on the parlor level. The antique chaise is by Lisa Sherman, and the walls are painted pavilion gray by Farrow & Ball.