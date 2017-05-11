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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Brick Floors Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.