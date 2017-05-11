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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : console tables

Living Room Brick Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.