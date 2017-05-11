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All Photos/living/floors : brick/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Brick Floors Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The view from the dining room back to the garage, with everything lit up at night.
Restored wooden beams line the ceilings of several rooms throughout the home.
Lush gardens encompass all of the residences on the estate, providing absolute tranquillity.
The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
The living room features an olive-green Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini.
An eclectic display of pillows showcases Young's affinity for textiles.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.