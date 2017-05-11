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All Photos/living/floors : brick/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Brick Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home's flooring ranges from paved brick to reclaimed teak. The ceilings are made from textured Portuguese cork, which seamlessly transitions out to the soffits.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.