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All Photos/living/floors : brick/floors : concrete

Living Room Brick Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Loft Living Room and Bedroom