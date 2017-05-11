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All Photos/living/floors : bamboo/lighting : recessed

Living Room Bamboo Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“The fireplace/bookcase wall installation takes cues from the Cado Shelving System, and also works to flatten the classic hovering fireplace into a gesture that is engaged with the wall,” says Keating. “Usability and modularity are both important elements of an interior that in some ways is like one big studio containing the objects of—and inspirations for—the client’s artistic interests.”
Pre-engineered dark stained bamboo flooring closely mimics the exterior decking material, creating a fluid transition from the interior to the exterior.
Living room from front door framing the landscape.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography