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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/lighting : recessed

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The design team opened up the dining and living rooms by tearing down several walls. In place of the kitchen wall, a new structural beam runs the length of the living space.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The walls behind the fireplace are 400-millimeter-thick rammed earth, and they were formed on site by a specialist contractor. The material not only provides thermal mass to protect the interior from the heavy heat load experienced in summer, but also heats up when the fireplace is in use in winter months to provide gentle heat release to the main living area.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The concrete hearth at the fireplace has angled sidewalls and a bevelled edge.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
The pair replaced the cluttered firewood storage with a floating hearth that can double as a seat and display for art.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The Wilfred sofa from Jardan is covered in the homeowners’ other favorite color: indigo. It sits with a reupholstered Womb Chair in the new living area.
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.
The walls and ceilings are painted white to match the exterior and the snowy landscape. The living room sofa is from Élément de Base, and the wood-burning stove is a Jøtul F 105.
Living Room Stair Corridor
Living room view towards Entryway
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
Living Room Fireplace & Feature Stair
"What I love the most is the natural light that comes in—it feels lofty and refreshing," says Frank.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
The living room features a Cheminee Philippe wood-burning fireplace, which has a large heating capacity. By placing it below the void, it is able to heat both the downstairs and common areas upstairs.
This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
A minimal material palette is a hallmark of Evoke International Design’s projects.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
Sitting in the shadow of the notorious West Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont, the villa at 8222 Marmont Lane was originally built during the Golden Age of Hollywood in 1923. It was thoughtfully remodeled, and became the home of actor James Franco before he sold it in 2010.
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling has clerestory windows at the top for added natural light. The wood beams are continued into the outdoor space. Glass sliding doors run the length of the space, seamlessly opening the entire home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The impressive living room has polished concrete floors which are contrasted with a white ash plywood ceiling.
The Stovax freestanding wood fire in the living room is used to heat the home. The concrete floor provides thermal mass, which helps maintain thermal stability.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
Hufft Projects designed the blackened steel "fireplace wall," which includes a Lennox wood-burning stove and an entertainment center. Ample firewood storage is incorporated below the fireplace and television, with enough wood storage for over a week.
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
The house’s original asymmetry remains pronounced in the remodel. The custom island, over 11 feet long and made of fir with leather panel inlays trimmed with patina steel, was designed by Carolyn Woofter, and works to separate the living area from the enlarged dining area, which can now seat 16 people for dinner. The Cornogs commissioned the carving between the windows. It’s by Monica Setziol-Phillips, Leroy Setziol’s daughter.
Many of the windows facing the view were enlarged. Greg and Kirsten opted not to bring in easier-to-maintain aluminum framing. Instead they stuck with Douglas fir, albeit with thinner stocks. “I definitely felt the gravitational pull towards midcentury,” Greg explains. The original fireplace was redone in local basalt to match a pair of new hearths, one upstairs and one on the patio.
With concrete floors and pine construction, the minimalist home is designed to keep focus on the outdoors. Here in the square-shaped family room are the open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room.
A skylight brings additional natural light into the open-plan living space. The gray, combed basalt fireplace figures prominently, as does built-in wood cabinetry.
The forum is located in the heart of the home, where the workshop meets the couple's private living quarters, which they refer to as their retreat.
The lower-level den features an original built-in couch, a fireplace, and a hidden movie projector. Sliding glass doors on the opposite wall lead to a covered patio.
The spacious living room features full-length windows that create a connection with nature. Pink plaster walls were restored to their original condition, as were plywood built-ins.
View from living room toward kitchen and dinning rooms. This view demonstrates a home where living spaces are both open and defined, expansive and broken down in to more intimate parts Sofa: Bonaldo Slab Plus Sofa Coffee Table: Accursio La Cividina Art: Out of the Darkness by Catherine Schmid Woodburning Stove: Morso
Built in 1963 by architects Buff & Hensman, the Roth Residence was originally commissioned by the grandparents of L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti. In 2006, the home was restored and expanded with post-and-beam construction, sweeping glass walls, midcentury flair, and indoor/outdoor living areas.
Stretching across 6,000 square feet, the home is comprised of three adjoining boxes: the public wing, the guest wing, and the family wing.
Anchored by a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the living area is also intimately enclosed by custom-built wooden bookshelves.
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