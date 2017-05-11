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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : stools

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Stools Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">with light-beige walls, pinewood floors and repurposed original wooden beams,</span>The main areas are typically Nordic with
The couple doused the interior in Benjamin Moore’s Simply White to create a bright canvas for their antique furniture and to focus attention on the outdoors.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Birdseye designed the home to be "as visually quiet as possible," says Mac.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The walls behind the fireplace are 400-millimeter-thick rammed earth, and they were formed on site by a specialist contractor. The material not only provides thermal mass to protect the interior from the heavy heat load experienced in summer, but also heats up when the fireplace is in use in winter months to provide gentle heat release to the main living area.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
At the far end of the “living shed” is a fireplace and concrete bench, which offers a contemplative space for reading and watching the bushland through the windows.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
The fireplace surround was replaced, and the mantle and pilasters were removed for a more minimal, sleek appearance. The new marble kitchen bench was extended out into the living room to create a benchtop area in front of the window for dining and working.
The clients fell in love with the double-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace, which had been used in a previous Modscape project they had seen. “It works nicely in this home to help subtly define each space, and it’s a stunning feature,” says Modscape managing director Jan Gyrn.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
The home’s original double-sided fireplace divides the living room from the eat-in kitchen.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Wood ceilings lend a warm touch to the interiors. A large wood-burning fireplace and cozy lounge furnishings provide the ideal place to relax and soak in the surrounding elements.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
A dining area on the lower level, and a study on the upper level.
The view from the kitchen to the living area above and atelier below.
At the heart of the hut is a wood-burning stove. The kitchenette features a Hansgrohe tap, a Franke sink, laminated chipboard cabinets, along with high-pressure laminate counters and backsplashes.
The view of the interior from the terrace. The floors are waterproof laminate and the walls are painted wood siding.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
The floors throughout the home are rift-cut American White Oak finished with Rubio Monocoat.
The home features three lavish fireplaces—each built of Carrara marble—weighing a total of 240 tons.
Modern Danish design has informed the minimalist interior, which is dressed in cozy fabrics and a muted natural palette.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
The living room is connected to a south-facing veranda.
The minimalist material palette is picked up on the interiors as well, where a black concrete fireplace plays off the polished aggregate concrete floors.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
A little cottage in North Carolina is furnished with a cluster of wood-stump end tables by Urbia, two Eames rockers, and a 16-H wood-burning stove by Stûv. Scaly Mountain, North Carolina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Great Room with Living Room in foreground. Kitchen at left and Dining Room at right with firepit at exterior beyond
Surf Shack interiors
The chairs and end table in the living room are of Eric’s design.