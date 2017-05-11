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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : shelves

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
"The most comfortable and pleasant place in the house is the library nook, where you can lie down to read a book, have a coffee, or take a nap with the light and warmth of the sun coming through the window," says MAPA.
A collaboration between YUN Architecture and interior designer Penelope August, a renovated, 19th-century townhouse with landmark status used to be an egg and poultry distributor. Now virtually unrecognizable, the parlor floor is the home's open-plan living area. A formerly defunct fireplace was reactivated and clad with a custom-made, limestone mantle.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
The pair replaced the cluttered firewood storage with a floating hearth that can double as a seat and display for art.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The small window has been replaced with a large glazed door, and the original fireplace has been restored and reinstated.
The interior is wrapped with floor-to-ceiling Plytech Birch Elite finished in solvent-free Woca oil, and cross-laminated timber flooring, for a warm, quiet, and cozy feel.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The living room features Conran paint in Highland Rainy Slate. The dyed concrete fireplace hearth was poured in situ.
The simple plywood shelves provide a light contrast to the original Victorian floorboards that the couple finished with OSMO ebony oil.
The view from the opposite end, where an additional loft area is used as the children’s bedroom. Plywood ceilings complement the hardwood floors below.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The original fireplace in the sitting room, which features colorful inlaid tiles, was restored and tall oak shelving was added to either side. "This room is a successful mix of classic period and relaxed Australian styles," says architect Sarah Bryant.
Measuring 1,116 square feet, the residence is flooded with natural light. The original stone wall becomes an alluring focal point upon entry, complemented by the home's light hardwoods.
The Stovax freestanding wood fire in the living room is used to heat the home. The concrete floor provides thermal mass, which helps maintain thermal stability.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
The view of the pearly white living area from the bedroom, with the marble fireplace serving as a central focal point. The ceilings, which measure close to 11-and-a-half feet, allow the home to feel spacious and open.
The home's windows usher in plenty of natural light, while a crisp white color palette creates a calming, minimalist aesthetic. French doors separate the living area from the apartment's master bedroom.
Masterfully styled by acclaimed interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, this one-bedroom apartment is located in a classic 19th-century brownstone and blends historic architecture with chic, contemporary design.
The living room is the meeting point between old and new, marked by the ornate Victorian detail at the threshold.
Each corner of the home is thoughtfully laid out with little wasted space. Beamed ceilings, built-in shelving, and a brick fireplace add to the living room's character.
Using heat-treated pine and bricks, Wood Arkitektur + Design built a casual family retreat on a family compound in Hellerud, a borough of Oslo, Norway. Situated on a natural slope, the house is divided into split levels. The exterior is swathed in heat-treated pine that has aged to a soft gray, alongside charcoal bricks. The rotating, open-faced fireplace here is the Ergofocus model from French company Focus.
Double-height, steel-framed glass doors connect the entire home to its beachfront setting.
The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
A thin wood shelf provides a workspace beside the stove.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
The only new furniture items were a pair of couches that a were a gift from O’Reilly’s grandmother when they moved in.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
A view of the large, open-plan living space.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Beautifully detailed built-ins store home necessities. A wood-burning fireplace adds a rustic feel to this modern cabin.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
The updated living room is in keeping with the architect's original vision.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The updated living room of the Roanoake Park Residence received a fresh coat of paint and plenty of floor space for the family dog to play. Best Practice took great care to highlight and contrast the existing traditional details of the house. Original doors, railings, hardware, and many of the windows were carefully salvaged, cleaned, and reused in conjunction with new elements.
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
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