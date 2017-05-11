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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : sectional

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Parlor floor living area
Moving on-site to the remote countryside location during the construction process enabled the firm to engage with all of the craftspeople on the project, from the blacksmith to the structural engineers and timber framers, who’s workshop was nearby.
The living area is furnished with a Gladom side table, a throw pillow, and cushions—all from Ikea. At night, the loft ladder leans over the sofa, secured with a bungee cord; during the day, it props up beside the Woodsman fireplace.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
Taking cues from indoor/outdoor houses in Palm Springs, Ron sought to bring finishes from the outside in. The large brick fireplace in the living room is painted the same shade as the brick exterior, Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
The design team opened up the dining and living rooms by tearing down several walls. In place of the kitchen wall, a new structural beam runs the length of the living space.
A view of the cozy lounge room, with its fireplace, sandstone rock wall, and windows overlooking the lush surroundings.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concrete hearth at the fireplace has angled sidewalls and a bevelled edge.
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
A plush yellow sectional from Camerich is paired with a Milo Baughman drum table and a Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair. An O'lampia Retroline Duo pendant hangs above.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
The homeowners took advantage of virtual reality technology for selecting and placing their furniture, including the pictured Reid section from DWR and Black Marble Saarinen dining table with Cora custom side chairs from Room and Board.
Walls of glass promote constant connection with the outdoors. The chairs that flank the double-sided fireplace are Kenmare armchairs by Modloft.
Cori’s 12-foot-long Paradise painting adds a dramatic touch to the living room.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
“I love the subtle design of the two fireplaces and I think my favorite part is the way light and shadow play off each other throughout the house,” says listing agent Chris Menrad.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
The active family had just returned from a three-year stint in Amsterdam and wanted a low-maintenance weekend retreat that would "give us energy and not take it away," explains Sara, who is the president of vintage-inspired home decor company Schoolhouse.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
The third floor living room - an urbanized version of a cabin in the woods, with wood stove and cedar ceiling. It nestles intimately into tree tops at one end, and opens widely toward the sky at the other.
The third floor living room - an urbanized version of a cabin in the woods, with wood stove and cedar ceiling. It nestles intimately into tree tops at one end, and opens widely toward the sky at the other.
The sloped living room ceiling creates an intimate compression at the low end - a delightful spot to read within the tree tops, or enjoy snow falling on the street below.
A Metro modular sofa from Room &amp; Board offers a comfy place to perch. A Hase Collection Tula 8191 wood stove by HearthStone strikes a balance between refined and rustic.
Another view of the living room, which is separated from the home office by a narrow light well and conservatory like space. Trees and other plantings provide a natural division between the two rooms.
Living room
Living room
Wood burning stove on concrete plinth in living room
"The steel-and-wood beam details in the living room, dining room, and kitchen are a nod to the fact that the big open span facing the water is achieved with a large steel beam up in the ceiling from which all those large wood beams are suspended," notes the firm. The natural materials palette in the interior includes Pioneer Millworks 'Prairie' reclaimed wood siding for the walls, stained clear vertical grain cedar ceilings (main level), and solid end grain hemlock flooring by Oregon Lumber.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
The richly textured tongue-and-groove paneling continues into the multi-leveled living room, which looks out onto views of the lake. A cozy conversation pit surrounds the fireplace hearth.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
The fireplace, flanked by speakers, is a central feature of the living room.
Living room with steel mantel wood-burning fireplace.
Kitchen, dining , and living room
Living room with hallway view to master bedroom.
Great room. Dining and living area.
The ideal cabin feature: a fireplace.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
The Freeman children play in the living room, which features an elegantly carved fireplace.
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