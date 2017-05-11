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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : bench

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Bench Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Sunken Living Room
In the living area, floor-to-ceiling windows by Schüco frame a Gyrofocus suspended rotating fireplace by Focus. At night, a crackling fire appears to hover in the dark.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
At the end of the interior is a small loft; the flue from the downstairs fireplace rises through it.
The chair came from an antique dealer in Mallorca. The blue painting is by Catalan artist Regina Giménez.
View to the Entrance
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
Perhaps the ultimate Airbnb, Le Chacuel in Yucca Valley is a minimalist retreat recently renovated by its design-minded owners.
A low-slung, built-in bench runs along the expanse of glass in the sauna building, offering visitors a place to sit and ponder nature.
Tetere-Sulce finished the interior of the cabins and the sauna building with muted tones of gray and cream that can be seen in nature throughout the seasons in Latvia.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
The pair replaced the cluttered firewood storage with a floating hearth that can double as a seat and display for art.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The large wooden deck, crafted from Japanese red pine and chestnut timber, extends the living space into the forest. A view from the deck shows the curved interior and the roof structure.
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The Wilfred sofa from Jardan is covered in the homeowners’ other favorite color: indigo. It sits with a reupholstered Womb Chair in the new living area.
The timber screens outside can be rolled back and forth to control sun exposure, views, and privacy.
The wall joins the ceiling with a subtle curve that softens the angularity of the fireplace and relaxes the room.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
Built in 1937, Taliesin West was an experiment in desert living that evolved at the hands of master architect Frank Lloyd Wright and his apprentices until he passed in 1959. Conceptualized as a refuge from the harsh winters of the Midwest, the complex—which grew to include a drafting studio, dining facilities, three theaters, a workshop, Wright’s office and private living quarters, and apprentice and staff residences—takes direct inspiration from the arid landscape.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
Schutten created wood storage beneath a built-in plywood bench in the living area. "The fireplace is a Fintan Woodstove," he says. "It's small and efficient. Most woodstoves are too big for a tiny house."
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
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