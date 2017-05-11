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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/furniture : bar

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Bar Design Photos and Ideas

The family of three (soon to be four) uses the minimalist-inspired cabin in the Catskills as their peaceful weekend getaway. In the future they hope to build a larger home and turn the cabin into a guest house.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
The living room flows into the dining room and the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Vertical strips of white-painted populus paneling clads the exterior wall of the second-floor bedroom, creating a house-within-a-house effect. The sofa is by EBD and the chairs by APPAREILarchitecture.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The home features three lavish fireplaces—each built of Carrara marble—weighing a total of 240 tons.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
© Vojteck Ketz courtesy of Marta Nowicka &amp; Co.
Living room