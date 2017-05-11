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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : vinyl

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The solid ceramic fireplace in the downstairs living room can hold heat overnight.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
Schutten created wood storage beneath a built-in plywood bench in the living area. "The fireplace is a Fintan Woodstove," he says. "It's small and efficient. Most woodstoves are too big for a tiny house."
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Built in 2013, the Chinampa Houseboat has been beautifully designed by its current owners, who work in fashion and landscaping.
A thin wood shelf provides a workspace beside the stove.
Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets
The only feature that remains of the original home is the end gable wall. For the renovation, the stone on this wall has been left exposed. This feature, along with the wood-burning stove at the chimney area, are now the focal points of the living space.