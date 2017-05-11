Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Julie and Malcom arranged an Ikea corduroy-wrapped sofa, a table lamp from Schoolhouse, and a vintage coffee table in the living room, where there's a vintage Kent wood-burning stove.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The curtain allows the space to be opened up or closed off in all kinds of different ways, and gives it more warmth and better sound-proofing,” says Vibeke.</span>
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
Finishes for the interior walls vary from matte white paint to bespoke birch ply.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
The chair came from an antique dealer in Mallorca. The blue painting is by Catalan artist Regina Giménez.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
“The biggest problem was the windows,” says Croxatto. “They could only be installed on days without wind, and as you can see, the main facade doesn’t have a ledge—so they were inserted from the rooftop to their final position. This took many days to complete.”
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
A view from the kitchen out toward the living area provides a sense of the lofted interior.
Living room, Dining area and sunken seating area
The Regency fireplace is from the local building center, where all the materials and fixtures were sourced to accommodate the challenges of building in a remote area. “It’s not a fancy Scandinavian model or anything,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It was about finding something that didn’t look old-fashioned at the local building center.”
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
The designers removed extraneous elements added by others in the ’70s so that Pedersen’s striking exposed trusses could once again take center stage. They also relocated a vintage Aztec fireplace by Majestic from the den to the step-down family room and fitted it with chimney extensions from Malm Fireplaces. The Tribeca pendant lights by Sonneman, the vintage credenza from Sunset Bazaar, and the television by Samsung
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
The small window has been replaced with a large glazed door, and the original fireplace has been restored and reinstated.
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
In the richly hued living room, a Milo Baughman coffee table with a chrome base and custom marble top pairs with Milo Baughman barrel chairs that have been reupholstered in a saturated blue fabric. A custom velvet sofa adds another textured layer. A custom light fixture with crystal bulbs from The Future Perfect hangs like jewelry above the space, and a geometric painting by senior JHID designer Chelsie Lee ties the colors together.
A plush yellow sectional from Camerich is paired with a Milo Baughman drum table and a Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair. An O'lampia Retroline Duo pendant hangs above.
In the living room of Richard and Kali's home, a theatre sofa by Ted Boerner accompanies a Barcelona table by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for Knoll. The chairs are by Jean Prouvé and the credenza is by Jens Risom, both from Design Within Reach. The Saarinen Conference armchair by Eero Saarinen is from Knoll knoll.com, while the rug is from IKEA.
A pair of Milk sofas bookend a Thomas Hatton Muebles cypress coffee table.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The interior is wrapped with floor-to-ceiling Plytech Birch Elite finished in solvent-free Woca oil, and cross-laminated timber flooring, for a warm, quiet, and cozy feel.
Vintage items complement contemporary pieces like a coffee table from West Elm and lighting from Rejuvenation.
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
The deck adjacent to the master bedroom in the main house has views over the ocean. The chimney flue from the ground floor fireplace cuts through the corner of the deck, making the semioutdoor space useable even in cold weather.
“We wanted to tie the living room together with a freestanding midcentury-style fireplace, which was a design collaboration between our team and Malm Fireplaces” says designer Taylor Bode. “When all of the bi-fold doors are open, you can sit in a circle around the fireplace both indoors and outdoors. It’s an integral part of the design that brings warmth and light to the corner of the house.”
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
The living room has a long, built-in couch with a custom midcentury-inspired fireplace. Polished concrete floors in the interior contrast with the outdoor timber decking.
A hammock chair in the living room overlooks the wood stove at the center and the sofa against the west wall, creating a cozy living space.
The mezzanine ladder can fold against the wall to free up circulation space when it is not in use.
Orange was used as a leitmotif that weaves throughout the main level, with furnishings such as the mezzanine ladder, the sofa, and the kitchen tile.
"The angular geometry of the catwalk trusses, the kitchen island, and the bathroom projection together with the 60-degree pitched roof make the project’s geometry performative and visually interesting," says Edgar.
12345