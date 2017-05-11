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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : marble

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The entryway leads to a voluminous central atrium with 30-foot-tall ceilings and 400-year-old moorish columns along the upper gallery areas.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.