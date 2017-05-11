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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : linoleum

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In addition to poplar plywood surfaces, the interior features linoleum floors and wood wool insulation. The wood-burning stove is Prity's Mini model.
The arched elements frame full-height windows for an immersive nature experience. Fresh breakfast is delivered to the door every morning.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.