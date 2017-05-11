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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : laminate

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple coveted this Percival Lafer sofa for years, and a friend eventually bought it for them as a gift. "I love those colors of the '70s. Nothing against modernism, to each their own but I wanted color, and so we leaned into that palette with this old, harvest gold leather," says Sean.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.