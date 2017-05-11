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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : cement tile

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Top 10 Most Shared Stories of 2020: Our readers couldn’t resist passing these articles along to family and friends.
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.