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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/floors : brick

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The main house was purchased in 1987 by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Habsburg, who revamped the home in the Aeolian architectural style.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.
The living room features two side chairs and an end table by Edward Wormley for Dunbar and a bronze screen designed by Harold Balazs.