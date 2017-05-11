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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
Interior view West
Interior view East
In Greenwater, Washington, a courtyard house on a river was designed with a steel-clad fireplace mass that separates the living room from a covered outdoor patio.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.