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All Photos/living/fireplace : wood burning/fireplace : corner

Living Room Wood Burning Fireplace Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
The sunken living room features a white Malm fireplace and a built-in couch. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We decided it was a fun moment to have no white in the space and use the fireplace as a kind of accent,
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
At the end of the interior is a small loft; the flue from the downstairs fireplace rises through it.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
The wife notes that the pattern on the concrete reminds her of a floor she once saw in Nepal.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The simple living room features a wood-burning stove to keep the space cozy in colder months. The interior material palette was kept simple and practical. The ceilings and trims are pine, while doors are crafted from hemlock timber.
The Regency fireplace is from the local building center, where all the materials and fixtures were sourced to accommodate the challenges of building in a remote area. “It’s not a fancy Scandinavian model or anything,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It was about finding something that didn’t look old-fashioned at the local building center.”
The white gallery walls and architectural ceilings were designed to beautifully display works of art in a museum-like setting.
Saksi's "Battle Of Harapouri
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
The artwork is titled "Crashing Buffalo" and is by Tucson/Los Angeles artist Ishi Glinsky.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
Regan Baker Design teamed up with contractor Markus Burkhardt and Sagan Design Group to design and build Tahoe’s first Passive House for a family of five, incorporating their vintage and heirloom quilts.
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
The living room includes contemporary furnishings in a minimalist palette; a built-in, concrete-and-glass fire pit, and original brickwork.
Scandinavian architecture firm C.F. Møller designed a serene, zinc-clad home in Aarhus, Denmark. On the interior, a large, three-sided fireplace incorporated into a floating wall helps connect two spaces and warm up the home, and the wall also incorporates a purpose-designed niche filled with firewood for easy re-stoking.
“Instead of using a typical frame system, we created frameless windows by burying aluminum channels into the floors and walls,” says Richard. “It kept our glazing budget much lower than normal.” The sofas feature custom upholstery by Inverse Project and HDM.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
The rooms showcase Scandinavian design with simple luxury.
Long Cabin dining and living rooms.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
Board-formed concrete punctuates the home, including in the living room, where it frames the fireplace. The sofa is by Montauk.
The sculptural poured formed concrete hearth in the living room area is a striking original feature.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
The dining area features a distinctive cinder block fireplace. Molded plastic side chairs are arranged around a Segmented Base table, all by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. The space is illuminated by a Saucer pendant lamp by George Nelson from Modernica.
When JAC Interiors was commissioned to revive an old 1,200-square-foot Hollywood home, the clients—a young couple who the designers call "fun and quirky"—requested the firm find a way to transform the space with as little construction as possible. The fireplace is a custom-made, three-dimensional feature that stands in stark contrast to the soft woods and white walls that make up the rest of the room.
At a contemporary farmhouse in a canyon in Utah, the site is adjacent to the Park City ski resort with ski-in access, and texture and natural materials are found throughout the project. For example, the living room fireplace extends outdoors with a board-formed concrete bench.
Living Room
The home features three lavish fireplaces—each built of Carrara marble—weighing a total of 240 tons.
The cozy, birch plywood lined interior lets in views in all weather. The simple built-in ladder leads to a discreet hatch that opens for rooftop access.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
Inspired by Russian and Finnish designs, the fireplace harvests hot air by sending it into the basement and radiating it into the room. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
The kitchen features eggshell blue cabinetry and an island topped with stainless steel.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
The fireplace becomes a quiet, sculptural accent in the main living space.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
The midcentury chairs, sofa, and coffee table in the living room were purchased at Guff in the East End of Toronto, where the Loblaws live when they’re not at the cottage. The wood-burning stove is by Regency.
Living room opening out onto rear garden
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
The master bedroom’s fireplace boasts a black slate hearth set in white-painted masonry.
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