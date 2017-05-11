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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/lighting : table

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Interior House
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.