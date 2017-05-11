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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/lighting : floor

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's indoor/outdoor connection is strong.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
Uninterrupted walls of glass in the living area offer views of the Indian Canyons Golf Course, the Disney fountain, and the picturesque mountain range.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Living room looking toward entry.
Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
Living room