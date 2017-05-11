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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/furniture : end tables

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
Heating and cooling are essential for Yosemite's snowy winters and broiling summers. Glass walls along all sides of the clubhouse fold away to let air in—or slide shut to insulate the space from the temperature outside.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
In the main living areas, the concrete slab floor was scored and given a coat of white resin.
Blair was known for his use of granite stone walls, which are hollow in the center to provide a thermal break between the interior and exterior.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The backside of the home's double-sided fireplace.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
Great Room with steel-clad fireplace, concrete floors and wood beams
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
Living room with see-through fireplace.
View from living room to front entry door and upper baclony
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.