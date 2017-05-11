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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/furniture : bookcase

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Family Room
Living room