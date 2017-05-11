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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/furniture : bench

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Bench Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The spacious, central living area looks out on a bucolic landscape.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
cozy by the fire
Interior House
Interior House
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Fireplace
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
Family Room
View from living room to front entry door and upper baclony
Living Room