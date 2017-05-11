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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Interior Living Space and Fireplace
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
Living Room
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.