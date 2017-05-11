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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The attic has space for a compact sleeping area, which can host adventurous guests.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
A two-way fireplace warms the living room. The fireplace surround is limestone, and the sofa is from Heal’s.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
The refined architectural detailing is finished with natural textures and subtle color shifts, from clay brickwork to rose linen accents, creating a robust yet calming home.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
In a renovated California home, the double-sided fireplace anchors the first floor as a transitional element between entry, kitchen, dining room, and living room pictured. The fireplace tile was a custom designed shape by the interior designers and was manufactured locally by Fireclay Tile. The integrated bookcase and mantle were made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
Local furniture and decoration was considered
Fireplace
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
The backside of the home's double-sided fireplace.
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.
Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
Located on a steep slope that descends toward Archambault Lake, the house’s elevated position presents magnificent views of the lake and surrounding forest.
Living room looking toward entry.
Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
Living room with see-through fireplace.