Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.