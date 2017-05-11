Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
Heating and cooling are essential for Yosemite's snowy winters and broiling summers. Glass walls along all sides of the clubhouse fold away to let air in—or slide shut to insulate the space from the temperature outside.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
cozy by the fire
Interior House
Interior House
A 3,500-square-foot home in upstate New York was designed by the architecture firm Mapos with simple materials and passive design principles. The contemporary fireplace, which sits on buffed concrete flooring at the center of the ground floor, was custom-made by Mapos.
In the main living areas, the concrete slab floor was scored and given a coat of white resin.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Great Room with steel-clad fireplace, concrete floors and wood beams
Sunken Living Room with See Thru Fireplace
Great Room
The lower living space on the ground floor of a Los Angeles, California, home features an EcoSmart fireplace fueled by denatured alcohol. Read the full article here.
A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room.
The living room replaces the courtyard