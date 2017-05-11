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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The attic has space for a compact sleeping area, which can host adventurous guests.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
Built in 1957, Witthoefft House was designed and lived in by the architect Arthur Witthoefft. At the time, he was an architect in the Manhattan office of corporate modernists Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. This recently restored 1957 modernist masterpiece features a freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, that divides the living and dining areas.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is another classic midcentury feature.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
With neighboring duplexes supplying rental income, two Knoxville architects patiently—and affordably—craft their dream home. Their deck has a two-sided concrete block fireplace and antique wooden furniture.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
“On a bright day, you have to wear sunglasses in here,” Mandolene says. A freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, divides the living and dining areas.
Family Room
Living room
The living room replaces the courtyard