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All Photos/living/fireplace : two sided/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Two Sided Fireplace Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
cozy by the fire
In a renovated California home, the double-sided fireplace anchors the first floor as a transitional element between entry, kitchen, dining room, and living room pictured. The fireplace tile was a custom designed shape by the interior designers and was manufactured locally by Fireclay Tile. The integrated bookcase and mantle were made by Kaimade Woodworking with locally sourced walnut.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Fireplace
Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
A two-sided fireplace visually connects the living spaces. Open tread stairs hang from the floor above.
Great Room
Living room with see-through fireplace.