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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/lighting : track

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
“At first we thought the fireplace was going to be too big… but now I think it’s just fabulous,” says Donna.
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
A sliding timber door elegantly conceals both the television and storage in the first-floor living room.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
Art by Zoe Pawlak sits on the mantle with an Eames Bird from Herman Miller.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The team removed the dropped ceiling and attic above to expose the tongue-and-groove paneling and the supports at the roof. A Swan Chair by Fritz Hansen sits with the client’s sofa and USM media cabinet.
Operable windows and doors on the east and west facades allow for effective cross ventilation across the narrow footprint of the home.
Like the second-floor living room, the more private living area in the master bedroom boasts a fireplace and expansive views.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
Minimalist yet cozy, this cluster-style home in a Norwegian forest offers plenty of nooks to get comfortable in.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
A macramé wall hanging serves as large-scale, textural artwork in this sitting room.
The living room features a Cheminee Philippe wood-burning fireplace, which has a large heating capacity. By placing it below the void, it is able to heat both the downstairs and common areas upstairs.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
Inside the southern pavilion of this Australian home, there is the primary open-plan living space, a study, a laundry room, and a guest bedroom and bath. A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects led the project.
The Artichoke light in bronze from Louis Poulsen joins Vitra cork stools and leather couches from Borge Mogensen.
Now, a custom, steel-clad fireplace chimney stretches over 4.5 meters tall and imparts a sense of hygge. It was "designed as a contemporary take on the pressed copper flues typical of the era, while complementing and increasing the effect of the existing raked ceilings to the space," says the firm.
The floors and ceiling throughout are American oak. A floor-to-ceiling, plate-glass window measuring 2.8 meters wide (or about nine feet) overlooks the entry courtyard.
Another view of the living room. Glimmering metal finishes, polished stone, and jewel-colored furnishings contrast with the heft of the granite blocks that anchor the house.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
At the core of the home is a magnificent stone fireplace. The warmth of natural woods line all of the living spaces, and bold art forms rooted in the natural world complement the lodge-like atmosphere of the great room.
Expansive glazing allows gorgeous natural light to flood throughout.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
Alpine Noir by Casework
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
A Les Blakebrough ceramic urn punctuates the concrete fireplace.
"They wanted a very practical house, with separate zones for kids and adults," said Taugbøl. "Because of the split levels, the experience of the space varies when you walk through it," and ascend the staircase. "The acoustics are also great due to the wood paneling in the ceiling." The Raimond pendent lights are from moooi, and the fireplace seating is IKEA.
In legendary designer Jens Risom's home, the painted white brick fireplace is flanked by wood bookshelves that join to form a mantle.
This angle shows the open-plan layout, as well as the living space that blends into the dining area. The exposed wood tongue-in-groove ceilings have been preserved, while additional lighting has been added.
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
The spacious living room also receives ample natural light via the atrium.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
The glass addition wraps a tiled courtyard with a slim lap pool that is bordered on the other side with another landscaped courtyard.
The beamed ceiling is sheathed in fir.
Wooden ceilings ground some of the home's more industrial features in its organic setting.
Sustainable features include locally and sustainably harvested Victorian hardwood with low VOC finishes and formaldehyde-free plywood.
The owners asked for new common spaces with improved connectivity to the back garden and swimming pool.
WARC Studio founder Andrew Wilson came up with a design solution that would open up the interiors to the garden and pool, but still protect the home from the harsh afternoon sun from the west.
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