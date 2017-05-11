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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/lighting : floor

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
Refinished floors and a coat of Benjamin Moore’s Devon Cream helped breathe new life into the space. The original ceiling fixture remains in place.
The broad balcony on the lower level of Casa Dosmurs is sheltered by the overhang of the roof, which limits the amount of direct sunlight that enters the house on hot summer days.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
One of the key challenges was developing a scheme that would allow flexibility in its current use and also for the future. "The setup is currently perfect for my lifestyle," says owner-designer Uli Wagner. "In retrospect, it was also a solution during the pandemic and various lockdown levels—and I’m sure the setup would be favorable for other small businesses and their owners."
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A Deep Thoughts Chaise by Blu Dot occupies a sunny spot by the new windows. The firm chose leather for its durability with regards to the owners’ two cats.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
The open-plan living space is anchored by a classic stone-inlay, wood-burning fireplace. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the backyard pool area and make for easy indoor/outdoor living and entertaining.
Wei painted the brick hearth to reduce the visual clutter and create a calm backdrop.
The active family had just returned from a three-year stint in Amsterdam and wanted a low-maintenance weekend retreat that would "give us energy and not take it away," explains Sara, who is the president of vintage-inspired home decor company Schoolhouse.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
The slim-profile, custom casement windows are set in a traditional square-frame grid.
This living room features a custom sofa and leather, brass, and hardwood armchairs by Atra Form. A cluster of coffee tables includes the Paloma painted steel coffee table designed by Pedro Ramirez Vazquez, a custom brushed brass side table by Atra Form, and the Telugu Suar stained wood side table by NAMUH.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
All of the home's signature windows and doors are still intact, as is the rich original Birch paneling and post-and-beam construction. An atypical VCT tile lines the interior flooring.
Soaring ceilings continue into the airy upper-floor living room, complete with large, north-facing windows and an anchoring exposed brick fireplace.
The double-height living area features unfinished plywood cladding treated with linseed oil.
Janina Gavankar's playful personality is captured through such elements as a duo of swings and a Star Wars helmet, balanced by an imaginative, hand-painted mural.
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
In the living room, a neutral setting, including pale walls and lightly stained oak flooring, let the artwork and furnishings pop. The piece over the couch is by Marise Maas, and the pink chairs are the Molteni Glove-Up Arm Chair.
The authenticity of the home is thanks to a renovation that stayed true to Straub's vision. The open-plan living space features a fireplace and access to the backyard to effortlessly enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
Just off the foyer is a luxe living room, which is anchored by expansive windows and a delicately carved wood-burning fireplace. The spacious area is flanked by a corner library and dining room, creating a seamless flow of open space.
Exposed metal bars are reminiscent of the structure's former garage bay.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The living area—or “dance floor,” as the Womersley family called it—has an expansive feel, thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and a wall of windows with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
The open-plan living room features classic midcentury elements such as a tall vaulted ceiling, full-height glazing, and a strong brick fireplace.
The living room in the cabin melds contemporary furnishings with rustic elements like the Capital Lighting 4912BI-000 Pearson chandeliers.
The clients restored the living room's marble fireplace and painted the grate Benjamin Moore Black. New crown molding was added and the walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White.
In the living room, the design team poured concrete in place using smooth board formwork to create the seamless fireplace.
Every mahogany wall was replaced with new ones, the contractor "painstakingly going through literally hundreds of panels over several days to find ones that matched," recalls Blaine. Since the quarter inch-round mahogany corners at the outside of the interior walls found in Eichler homes are no longer made, Blaine worked with the contractor to find a supplier of rounds that were then cut down to quarters.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
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