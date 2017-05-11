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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : shelves

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
Built-in bookcases in the living room echo the birch ply of the kitchen cabinetry.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A collaboration between YUN Architecture and interior designer Penelope August, a renovated, 19th-century townhouse with landmark status used to be an egg and poultry distributor. Now virtually unrecognizable, the parlor floor is the home's open-plan living area. A formerly defunct fireplace was reactivated and clad with a custom-made, limestone mantle.
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
The pair replaced the cluttered firewood storage with a floating hearth that can double as a seat and display for art.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
The small window has been replaced with a large glazed door, and the original fireplace has been restored and reinstated.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
VonDalwig Architecture revitalized the parlor floor living room while preserving its original period details. Updates include new wide-plank light engineered wood flooring and Clé's Arc tiles, which add a graphic element to the interior of the decorative fireplace.
A Matter Made Arch single-tier chandelier hangs from the tall ceiling in the living room. The 606 Universal Shelving System is from Visoe.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
The architects opened up the flat ceiling in the living room and inserted a multipurpose dormer. Ann Sacks tile now surrounds the fireplace.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
The entry between the living room and dining room was widened.
A coat of Dunn Edwards "Frosting Cream" brightens up the surroundings significantly.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Plenty of natural light comes in via the rear glass wall.
Generous cut-outs in the support wall connect the main living areas. The Togo couch and chairs are from Ligne Roset, and the sculpture is by Annie Morris.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The original fireplace in the sitting room, which features colorful inlaid tiles, was restored and tall oak shelving was added to either side. "This room is a successful mix of classic period and relaxed Australian styles," says architect Sarah Bryant.
In the living room, tall leaning shelves frame handcrafted artwork. A geometric bronze coffee tables complements the green velvet sectional, which offers plenty of space to gather.
Set on the parlor level of the home is a large and airy library, which can easily be converted into a fifth bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves (designed by Pei) stretch across one wall, while bespoke doors on the opposite side hide even more storage.
The view of the pearly white living area from the bedroom, with the marble fireplace serving as a central focal point. The ceilings, which measure close to 11-and-a-half feet, allow the home to feel spacious and open.
The home's windows usher in plenty of natural light, while a crisp white color palette creates a calming, minimalist aesthetic. French doors separate the living area from the apartment's master bedroom.
Masterfully styled by acclaimed interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, this one-bedroom apartment is located in a classic 19th-century brownstone and blends historic architecture with chic, contemporary design.
The living room is the meeting point between old and new, marked by the ornate Victorian detail at the threshold.
Each corner of the home is thoughtfully laid out with little wasted space. Beamed ceilings, built-in shelving, and a brick fireplace add to the living room's character.
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