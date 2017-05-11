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All Photos/living/fireplace : standard layout/furniture : console tables

Living Room Standard Layout Fireplace Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
The coffee table is from Anthropologie.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
Living Room
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The 1952 dwelling that Greg Hoffman and his wife, Kirsten Brady, bought in Portland, Oregon, had many virtues. It had history (the first owner was an inventor who made stereoscopic devices), it had a strong architectural pedigree (it was designed by respected local architect Roscoe Hemenway), and above all, it had views. But, of course, it also had its flaws: the ceilings were low, the interior was chopped into a warren of rooms, and the windows weren’t exactly abundant. "We wanted open plans, more transparency, less tiny rooms," says Greg, the VP of global brand innovation at Nike. With the aid of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson—the 50-year-old architecture firm that is best known for the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York City—the couple embarked on a project to enrich the landscaping, simplify the layout, and add a new top floor, all while amplifying the view with more glass. After a major renovation, the midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, took on a drastically new look.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
Janina Gavankar's playful personality is captured through such elements as a duo of swings and a Star Wars helmet, balanced by an imaginative, hand-painted mural.
The main living room has a SixPenny couch; Amazon Home goods including a console table and pillows; art by Julia Kostreva and Tucson-based Trevor Mock; custom bar by Fire on the Mesa; custom coffee table by Tucson woodworker Sam Okerlund; saguaro print by local photographer Emily Tartaglia; rugs by Pampa and Soukie Modern; Serena & Lily woven light fixtures; bar stools, woven coffee table, and hanging chair; Barnaby Lane lounge chairs; and pillows by Collective Sol, Spark Modern, Pampa, and Amazon Home.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha
An overview of the living room.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The living area—or “dance floor,” as the Womersley family called it—has an expansive feel, thanks to high ceilings and full-length windows.
Dark wood credenza in living room.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The opulent interior provides expansive areas for entertaining.
There is also a lovely, light-filled, sitting area.
Living room
The home has a state-of-the-art theater with surround sound—ideal for movie lovers or those in the film or television industry.
The ceilings are painted white, providing an open feel. Dark beams run the width of the home.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
The interior view from the exterior terrace.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
The cedar-paneled cathedral ceilings give the interiors an airy sense of space.
Rows of globe lights featured throughout the rooms cast light in all directions—including up at the ceiling.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
The open-plan living room is bright and airy with natural light from multiple sources.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
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